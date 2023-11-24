A veteran Chinese banker has been appointed party chief of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) – a vital role in helping to guard against the economic headwinds of US rate hikes while managing the world’s largest foreign exchange reserve.

In the latest personnel reshuffle among China’s key financial regulators, 55-year-old Zhu Hexin has replaced Pan Gongsheng, who still heads the country’s central bank. Zhu has thus become a key member of China’s financial regulatory team tasked with combating the raft of financial risks facing the world’s second-largest economy.

The appointment came as the Central Financial Commission headed by Premier Li Qiang has started daily operations, and after central leadership’s twice-a-decade central financial work conference set new tasks three weeks ago.

Zhu, the former head of state-owned investment and financial conglomerate Citic Group, has also been appointed as a member of the party committee of the central bank, according to a statement by SAFE, which reports to the central bank.

“Naming Zhu makes sense, as China is going through huge challenges,” said Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at French investment bank Natixis. “His banking and market expertise and experience are needed at the current juncture, given the weakness of the [yuan] and the need for the kind of unorthodox intervention as we have already seen by having the banks intervene.”