China needs to cultivate a more open, rule-based domestic market and expand its middle class to retain its shine to foreign investors and counter external headwinds as the world’s supply chains are realigned, according to a prominent political economist.

Zheng Yongnian, an adviser to Beijing’s policymakers, on Saturday published his views about how China should navigate through the global economic downturn by means of a more liberalised market.

The post was widely shared on the dominant social media platform, WeChat, after being uploaded by the official account of a much smaller and more exclusive social-networking platform for leading Chinese entrepreneurs, known as Zhenghe Island

“Now that international demand is weakening, China’s top priority is to foster a stronger domestic market,” said Zheng, who is president of the Institute for International Affairs, Qianhai – a think tank based in Shenzhen, just across the border from Hong Kong.

Countering what has been an unprecedented stretch of mounting external challenges will require China to build a consumer-based society, by expanding the proportion of its less than 30 per cent middle class to half or even 70 per cent of the population, Zheng foresees.