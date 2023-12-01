Explainer | Xi Jinping’s investment promise, Mastercard, visa-free entry: 7 things from China’s economy in November
- President Xi Jinping pledged more measures to attract foreign investors to China after meeting with US counterpart Joe Biden in San Francisco
- Premier Li Qiang took the helm at the Central Financial Commission, while China announced plans to allow travellers from selected countries visa-free entry for 15 days
1. Xi Jinping pledges to ‘tear down’ foreign investment barriers after Biden meeting
After meeting US President Joe Biden in San Francisco, President Xi Jinping pledged more measures would be unveiled to attract foreign investors to China.
‘The next China is still China’: Xi pledges to tear down investment barriers
His address came as foreign firms continue to downsize their investments in China, and concerns rise about increasing scrutiny related to national security scrutiny.
2. Li Qiang promises to ‘intensify financial supervision’
The commission was set up in March under the direct supervision of the party to tighten control over finance as part of a broad reshuffle of party and state institutions.
Chinese premier putting risk prevention first as head of new party finance body
The commission should “intensify financial supervision in a comprehensive way” and better coordinate different departments, Li said.
3. Exports fall, record deals as CIIE returns
Analysts said the fall in exports compared to a year ago was primarily due to price effects, while the improvement in imports appeared to have been broad-based, they added.
4. Food-price deflation drags down CPI, prompts ‘stagflation’ warnings
‘Not too late’: outspoken economist Yu Yongding flags China’s stagflation risks
Meanwhile, the producer price index – which reflects the prices that factories charge wholesalers for products – fell by 2.6 per cent in October from a year earlier.
5. China offers visa-free entry
The policy would start on December 1 and run until November 30 next year.
From 72 hours to 30 days: 5 visa-free ways to visit China by land, sea and air
6. China approves Mastercard in boon for expats, visitors
Boon for expats, visitors as China approves Mastercard’s card clearing licence
“Foreigners working in China and executives and tourists on short visits will cheer the news more than Chinese consumers do, as the latter have grown so used to the duopoly of WeChat Pay and Alipay’s mobile, cardless payment services,” said Wang Pengbo, a researcher with market consultancy firm Botong.
7. China tightens rare earth, commodity controls
Importers of crude oil, iron ore, copper ore concentrates and potash fertiliser were also asked to report orders and shipments.