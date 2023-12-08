China is more investible than ever for businesses from the Middle East and Latin America, but it would not regain its appeal for Western investors any time soon amid its increasingly opaque business environment, a prominent research firm said.

“There’s a lot of negativity around [the fact that] China’s uninvestible, which I think reflects that most of our media remains very Western centric and for the rest of the world, China is not uninvestible,” Louis-Vincent Gave, founding partner and CEO at Gavekal, told a seminar in Beijing on Thursday.

“If you’re a US pension fund today, or if you have US public money, then China is not investible, that’s just plain simple, and I don’t think that changes any time soon.