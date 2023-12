A prominent analyst has said China should target a yearly inflation rate of 4 to 6 per cent to recover household wealth and drive its economy, after a recent decline in consumer prices has renewed deflationary concerns and fuelled calls for policy shifts to stimulate domestic demand.

“Apart from not restraining housing prices, China’s central bank needs to push the yearly inflation rate to about 6 per cent as soon as possible, and then drive it to 4 per cent until the overall economy has significantly improved,” Steven Ng-Sheong Cheung, a Hong Kong-born American economist, said in his Sina blog on Friday.

His remarks were widely circulated on Chinese social media over the weekend after China reported a drop of 0.5 per cent in the consumer price index (CPI) in November from a year earlier, the lowest reading in three years.

The decline in wealth is seriously damaging to the economy Steven Ng-Sheong Cheung

Eight straight months of near-zero growth in China’s CPI, and 14 months of contraction for its producer price index – a gauge of factory-gate prices – have compounded concerns over weak domestic demand and low confidence, two phenomena that have hampered the country’s economic recovery since the lifting of pandemic-induced restrictions at the beginning of the year.