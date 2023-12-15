An eight-month probe found that Taiwan was blocking 2,509 mainland Chinese mineral, agricultural and textile goods from reaching the island, the ministry said on its website.

The findings threaten to further strain already-tense relations just weeks before the island’s presidential election.

Taiwan has placed “barriers” on the imports of numerous goods and sidestepped the spirit of a landmark trade agreement, mainland China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

The ministry “determined that Taiwan’s trade restrictions on the mainland constitute a trade barrier, with a negative impact on trade for related industries and enterprises in mainland China”.

A cross-strait trade and economic deal signed in 2010 said both sides should reduce or eliminate trade barriers, but the “scope of prohibited imports of mainland products has shown an expansion trend in recent years”, the ministry said.

The State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office said in a separate statement on Friday that the evidence was clear, calling the investigation results fair and objective – reinforcing its stance from August that had been based on preliminary findings.

Measures taken by Taiwanese authorities have violated the commitment to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers in the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA), which have hurt the interests of mainland companies and consumers in Taiwan, said Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for the office.

“We support relevant authorities investigating and taking corresponding measures in line with regulations, based on the full findings of the investigation,” Zhu said.

Beijing could potentially suspend all or part of the ECFA, analysts said. The agreement includes an 806-item list of goods approved for tariff reductions, and the list covers some of the items that mainland China investigated this year.

Mainland officials launched the probe at the request of domestic trade associations.

Mainland commerce authorities did not specify on Friday what the plan was to respond to the findings.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement on Friday afternoon that Taiwan was ready to hold talks about its trade disputes with the mainland in accordance with the rules and mechanisms under the World Trade Organization.

Mainland China may announce countermeasures closer to Taiwan’s January 13 presidential election, said Huang Kwei-bo, an associate professor of diplomacy at National Chengchi University in Taipei.

Friday’s announcement, he said, is “a sign that this thing is still ongoing, and China can take countermeasures”.

“It’s not totally over,” Huang said.

Taiwan’s presidential election is expected to influence future cross-strait relations following nearly eight years of increased tensions. Mainland China sees self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway territory that must be united with the mainland, by force if needed.