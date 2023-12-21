Mainland China suspends tariff cuts on 12 Taiwanese imports from January in response to ‘discriminatory measures’
- Twelve categories of imports from Taiwan under the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) will be affected from January 1
- Last week, mainland China said Taiwan had placed ‘barriers’ on the imports of numerous goods and sidestepped the spirit of the landmark trade deal
Beijing on Thursday suspended tariff reductions on several Taiwanese products under the cross-strait Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) from January 1.
Twelve categories of imports from Taiwan, including propylene and paraxylene, would be affected, according to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.
The ECFA, signed in 2010, includes an 806-item list of goods approved for tariff reductions.
The commission accused Taiwan of “unilaterally adopting discriminatory measures against mainland exports,” saying the island’s prohibitions, restrictions and other measures violated provisions under the ECFA.
‘Obvious meddling’: Taiwan rebukes Beijing’s claim of island import ‘barriers’
It also urged Taiwan to take effective measures to lift trade restrictions on the mainland Chinese products.
Mainland China sees self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway territory that must be united with the mainland, by force, if needed.
Cross-strait trade has been “extremely unbalanced” over the last couple of decades, mainland China’s commerce ministry said, noting that its trade deficit with the island soared by 397 per cent to US$156.5 billion in 2022 from US$31.5 billion in 2002.
The value of cross-strait trade fell by 16.3 per cent from a year earlier to US$244.5 billion in the first 11 months of this year, according to Beijing’s customs figures.
Mainland China bought US$182 billion from Taiwan during the same period, down by 16.9 per cent year-on-year, while its export plunged by 17.1 per cent to US$62.5 billion.