The ECFA, signed in 2010, includes an 806-item list of goods approved for tariff reductions.

Twelve categories of imports from Taiwan, including propylene and paraxylene, would be affected, according to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

Beijing on Thursday suspended tariff reductions on several Taiwanese products under the cross-strait Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) from January 1.

The commission accused Taiwan of “unilaterally adopting discriminatory measures against mainland exports,” saying the island’s prohibitions, restrictions and other measures violated provisions under the ECFA.

It also urged Taiwan to take effective measures to lift trade restrictions on the mainland Chinese products.

Last week, Beijing said that Taiwan had placed “barriers” on the import of numerous goods from mainland China during an eight-month probe. It said that Taiwan had set up measures to ban imports from mainland China since the ECFA took effect.

The announcement on Thursday comes ahead of the island’s presidential election on January 13, with the result expected to influence future cross-strait relations following nearly eight years of increased tensions.

Mainland China sees self-ruled Taiwan as a breakaway territory that must be united with the mainland, by force, if needed.

05:27 Taiwan election exposes generational rift over potential reunification with mainland China Taiwan election exposes generational rift over potential reunification with mainland China

It said in its report that Taiwan had also expanded the list of import restrictions to 2,509 items from 2,455 since Beijing announced the probe in April.

Cross-strait trade has been “extremely unbalanced” over the last couple of decades, mainland China’s commerce ministry said, noting that its trade deficit with the island soared by 397 per cent to US$156.5 billion in 2022 from US$31.5 billion in 2002.

The value of cross-strait trade fell by 16.3 per cent from a year earlier to US$244.5 billion in the first 11 months of this year, according to Beijing’s customs figures.

Mainland China bought US$182 billion from Taiwan during the same period, down by 16.9 per cent year-on-year, while its export plunged by 17.1 per cent to US$62.5 billion.