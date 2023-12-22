China’s domestic aircraft manufacturer preceded the arrival of Boeing’s first direct delivery of a 787 Dreamliner to the country since 2019 by calling for more support to boost the market presence of its home-grown airliners at home and abroad.

“China’s home-grown planes are still in the market introduction stage, and we suggest the government increase policy support for their development, which would be centred on purchases and uses of domestically produced aircraft, and research on incentives to airlines and airports,” said Zhou Xinmin, president of the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac).

“Meanwhile, we need to further enhance the aircraft airworthiness certification capabilities, to support domestic-made airliners to go [overseas],” he said at a meeting held by the Civil Aviation Administration of China on Thursday.

Comac designed and manufactured China’s first home-grown narrowbody passenger, the C919, as well as the ARJ21 regional equivalent.