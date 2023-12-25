Air China revealed in an exchange filing that Comac charged US$108 million for each C919 and US$38 million for the ARJ21, or US$1.07 billion in total, but both sides had agreed to prices “lower than the list prices”.

The C919’s price increase was revealed in Comac’s deal with Air China, China’s largest carrier by fleet size, announced last week. Air China will purchase six C919 planes and 11 of the smaller ARJ21 regional jets, with deliveries between 2024 and 2025.

Comac has raised its C919 price quote by US$9 million from 2022’s level of US$99 million as seen in its deal with China Eastern that year, according to mainland media outlet Caixin. Comac’s latest list price for the C919 is close to Airbus’ quote of US$105-136 million for its A320neo series in 2020.

At a Civil Aviation Administration of China meeting last week, Comac General Manager Zhou Xinmin appealed for more government support, such as incentives to airlines and airports, to help boost the market share of home-grown jets. Comac said in September that it had 1,061 orders for the C919.

The narrowbody C919 is designed to take on the Boeing 737 and Airbus 320 to break the pair’s duopoly – at least in China, where demand is taking off. Comac is also developing a high-altitude version of the jet

Domestic planemakers have strived to answer Beijing’s calls for self-reliance by launching the C919 while pressing ahead with plans to develop a widebody plane.

The C919 can haul up to 192 people with a maximum range of 5,555km (3,452 miles).

In May, it made its maiden commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing. China Eastern is the C919’s launch customer and largest buyer , with more than 100 jets on order. The three C919s now operated by China Eastern fly routes from Shanghai to destinations such as Beijing and Chengdu.

01:54 A look inside China’s home-grown civilian passenger jets, the ARJ21 and C919 A look inside China’s home-grown civilian passenger jets, the ARJ21 and C919

But competition is heating up in the sky as Boeing marked its first direct delivery of the widebody 787 Dreamliner to a Chinese carrier since 2019. Juneyao Airlines, one of China’s largest private airlines, took the delivery in Shanghai last week.

The Boeing 737 MAX is also expected to resume deliveries after it reportedly received clearance from Chinese regulators earlier this month. The 737 MAX was given the all-clear to resume flying in China in January.

China is expected to need 8,560 new passenger jets by 2042, and the country’s commercial fleet is expected to double to nearly 9,600 jets over the next 20 years, accounting for one-fifth of the world’s plane deliveries in the same period, according to a forecast by Boeing in September.