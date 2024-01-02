The global “climate breakdown” has begun, said the secretary general of the United Nations, as the summer of 2023 was the hottest in human history. That extreme weather underscored the importance of the landmark deal in Dubai, where participants at the Cop28 climate conference agreed to shift energy systems away from fossil fuels, even if critics said the pact was watered down and non-binding. All eyes will be on the Cop29 climate conference, scheduled for November 2024 in Azerbaijan.
Chinese technology companies were in a frenzy over large language models, with 238 artificial intelligence models – including Baidu’s Ernie – launched as of October, according to the internet search engine’s CEO Robin Li.
Now, what can Hong Kong, mainland China and the world expect in 2024?
Xi Jinping, Joe Biden hold talks on sidelines of Apec summit to ease strained US-China ties
Xi Jinping, Joe Biden hold talks on sidelines of Apec summit to ease strained US-China ties
In mainland China …
For mainland China, the top priority is to restart the nation’s economic growth engine, after an expected barnstorming post-Covid recovery gave way to a sputter, as optimism and consumption buckled in 2023 under the weight of rising joblessness and an ongoing property crisis.
Presidential elections at two ends of the world will also take focus. On January 13, Taiwan’s electorate will vote for their candidate to occupy the Presidential Office Building on Ketagalan Boulevard in Taipei. On November 5, US voters will head for the voting booths to elect their occupant for the White House.
The eventual winners of both races will determine how the world’s most important – perhaps one of the most complex – relationships will play out over the next four years, with ramifications for the rest of the global economy.
Already, some positive steps have been taken since Xi Jinping met Joe Biden in November during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco, putting a floor under deteriorating relations.
The US extended its tariff exclusions on some Chinese goods until May 2024 after the presidents met. The top brass of the US and Chinese militaries also talked on December 21 in a resumption of direct dialogue after more than a year, a positive “ ice-breaking move” to avoid a crisis even if they did not resolve such hardcore issues as Taiwan and the South China Sea.
The reasons behind China's high youth unemployment rate
The reasons behind China’s high youth unemployment rate
Focus during the first quarter will be on the sedition trial of media owner Jimmy Lai Chee-ying, who stands accused under the national security law of using the former Apple Daily and an anti-China lobbying campaign to draw global sanctions against Beijing and Hong Kong officials during the anti-government protests that roiled the city five years earlier.
Hong Kong’s own version of the national security law, known as Article 23, will wend its way through the legislature to prohibit any act of treason, secession, sedition and subversion against the central government. It also covers the theft of state secrets, and bans foreign political organisations or bodies from conducting political activities in the city. How the legislature handles this process will be closely watched.
Murder, end of Covid and a once in a century rainstorm: Hong Kong in 2023
Murder, end of Covid and a once in a century rainstorm: Hong Kong in 2023
Borrowers may heave a little sigh of relief in 2024 when Hong Kong’s monetary authority cuts its base rate in lockstep with the US Federal Reserve, according to the Post’s survey of 10 economists. The most bullish prediction puts the cut as early as March, while half of the respondents expect the cost of money to fall starting from July. Global inflation will slow to 4.3 per cent in 2024, from 8.8 per cent in 2022, the International Monetary Fund said.
That should bring relief to the city’s businesses, who are wallowing in their worst slump in decades, as returning visitors have failed to spend enough to move the needle on the local economy.
Falling interest rates, with an anticipated weakening of the US dollar, would pave the way for global capital to find its way back to Asian markets, especially Hong Kong. The value of money raised via initial public offerings (IPOs) on the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) fell by half to a mere US$5.9 billion in 2023.
Boom, bust and borrow: Has China's housing market tanked?
Boom, bust and borrow: Has China’s housing market tanked?
That was the worst show for Hong Kong in 20 years since the 2003 severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) pandemic ravaged the local stock market, even if few companies raised funds successfully anywhere, as the global IPO tally plunged by 26.7 per cent.
More than 90 companies – including Cainiao and Midea – are waiting for the opportune market conditions to kick off their IPOs in Hong Kong after filing their applications.
That would be much welcomed by Bonnie Chan as she takes over in May as the new chief executive of the HKEX from Nicolas Aguzin, who had to preside over Asia’s worst-performing stock index over the past year amid rising interest rates.
Still, a recovery in the stock market would do little to halt Hong Kong’s property slump, where prices have fallen by about 21 per cent from their 2021 peak. There is another 10 per cent downside in 2024, UBS said, as developers slash prices to clear their inventory of completed homes amid the city’s housing glut.
Here, Hong Kong’s role in southern China’s Greater Bay Area is the key, as businesses face the opportunities of a much bigger market – the size of South Korea’s economy – with a combined population of more than 80 million residents. We can expect Hong Kong’s government to offer even more incentives to expand its talent scheme to attract skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and family offices to set up shop in the city.
Several large events will take place in Hong Kong in 2024. The Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon will return in January with the expanded capacity for 74,000 runners. A second Wealth for Good summit will kick off in late March just before Art Basel Hong Kong returns with its biggest show in years. Ticket sales have already started for the 2024 Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament, scheduled to mark its 30th anniversary in April. In November, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority is also poised to hold its third summit of global financial leaders.
All these add up to what promises to be another eventful year in 2024.
Hong Kong music icon Coco Lee dies aged 48 after suicide attempt, sisters say
