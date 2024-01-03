China has revealed plans to develop massive offshore aquaculture facilities and widen its fishing territories to build a “marine breadbasket”, with food security remaining at the top of the government’s agenda as the new year gets under way.

In a set of guidelines issued on Monday, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Natural Resources pledged to strictly zone marine farming areas in a similar manner as previously adopted for arable land.

“Turning to the ocean for calories and protein is an important way to secure the food supply,” the ministries said in a separate document.

The announcement came as Beijing has made food security an issue of paramount importance to counter uncertainties such as global climate change, geopolitics and trade tensions with the West. The push for food self-sufficiency lines up with adjacent efforts in other sectors like minerals, energy and industrial products.