China will intensify its efforts to bring international flights to pre-pandemic levels in 2024, with a particular focus on more direct trips to and from the United States and streamlined procedures for entry, its civil aviation regulator said on Thursday.

The declaration came as international exchanges remain at severely diminished levels one year after the country reopened its borders, undermining Beijing’s endeavours to fight decoupling and drive its economic recovery.

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), direct flights between China and the US have increased to 63 per week after President Xi Jinping and his counterpart Joe Biden met in San Francisco in November.

That weekly tally, however, is still a sharp drop from the 345 weekly trips on offer before the Covid-19 pandemic. No official data is available for passenger turnover.