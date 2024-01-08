Beijing has pledged more financial support for China’s home rental market in 2024, as the residential property sector slump continues and willingness to buy homes drops further.

The People’s Bank of China and the National Administration of Financial Regulation said in a joint circular released over the weekend that they would boost rental unit supplies in large cities, where home prices are far beyond the affordability of most young workers.

They also said authorities should facilitate supply-side structural reforms in the rental sector to ensure ample supply and affordable prices.

The goal is to revitalise existing housing stock joint circular

“[Financial support] should target the challenges of groups, such as new urban residents and young people, primarily in large cities,” the circular said.