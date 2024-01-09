China’s home-grown C919 passenger plane has been flown on the country’s busiest route connecting capital Beijing with the economic hub of Shanghai, a statement voyage for efforts to challenge the dominance of Western giants Boeing and Airbus.

On Tuesday, a C919 took off from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and landed at Beijing Daxing International Airport, according to operator China Eastern Airlines.

The aircraft is expected to return to Shanghai in the evening. The flight will be a regular route, available for the next two weeks.

The C919 is a narrowbody airliner developed domestically by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac). It is designed to carry 140 to 210 passengers and competes with Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’ A320.