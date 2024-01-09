China’s home-grown C919 alights in Shanghai on first regular route from Beijing
- The C919, a passenger jet touted as China’s answer to Boeing and Airbus, has landed in Shanghai on the first flight of a regular route from Beijing
- Expansion shows country’s determination to incorporate the plane into more flight plans, widen range of destinations
China’s home-grown C919 passenger plane has been flown on the country’s busiest route connecting capital Beijing with the economic hub of Shanghai, a statement voyage for efforts to challenge the dominance of Western giants Boeing and Airbus.
On Tuesday, a C919 took off from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and landed at Beijing Daxing International Airport, according to operator China Eastern Airlines.
The aircraft is expected to return to Shanghai in the evening. The flight will be a regular route, available for the next two weeks.
The C919 is a narrowbody airliner developed domestically by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (Comac). It is designed to carry 140 to 210 passengers and competes with Boeing’s 737 and Airbus’ A320.
The jet had completed 655 commercial flights and carried nearly 82,000 passengers by the end of last year, according to the airline.
Despite Comac’s 14 years of development for the C919, the jet still uses several Western components for key functionalities, including engines and avionics systems.
In pursuit of self-reliance in aviation technology, China is intensifying its support for domestically produced aircraft, and chartering the plane for the Beijing-Shanghai route – one of the world’s busiest – is a notable commitment.
The aircraft’s occupancy rate approached 76 per cent in December according to data provided by Umetrip, a platform under airline information provider TravelSky Technology Limited.
The Shanghai-based China Eastern reserved the first five C919s in 2021, and four have been delivered so far.
According to the deal’s proposed schedule, Comac will deliver five of the 100 planes to China Eastern this year.
Comac is charging US$108 million per jet for the deal, the airline revealed in an exchange filing. This is higher than the catalogue price of US$99 million the manufacturer announced in May 2022.