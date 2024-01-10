China’s state railway group said it intends to complete prototype production and testing this year of what could potentially be the world’s fastest high-speed train, as it vowed on Tuesday to further upgrade its already massive network.

The development by the state-owned China State Railway Group, which operates the world’s largest high-speed rail network, marks a breakthrough for the CR450 technological innovation project launched by Beijing three years ago.

The latest model in the Fuxing bullet train series would have an experimental speed of up to 450km/h (280mph), and a commercial operating speed of 400km/h, the operator said during its annual work conference.

Its existing bullet trains can already travel at 350km/h, but the CR450 could potentially reduce the travel time between Beijing and Shanghai – one of China’s busiest routes – from over four hours to reportedly as low as two and a half hours.