Foreign investors continued to pull out from China’s capital markets, jettisoning a bundle of stocks and bonds worth US$3.2 billion in December even as wider emerging market securities attracted inflows.

Chinese equities suffered a US$3.4 billion outflow from non-resident portfolios in the last month of 2023, while Chinese bonds only had a marginal US$189 million inflow for the same month, according to preliminary data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) released on Thursday.

In November, Chinese stocks saw inflows of US$191 million but overseas investors offloaded a total of US$4.31 billion worth of Chinese bonds.

This confirms the bifurcation between China and other emerging markets Institute of International Finance

Emerging markets securities overall had a net inflow of US$29 billion for the second consecutive month, the US-based trade group for the global financial services industry said in its monthly Capital Flows Tracker for December 2023.