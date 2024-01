The northwestern city of Tianshui has become the latest Chinese locality to be named and shamed for excessive spending, as the country ramps up its campaign to crack down on extravagance in government.

Located in the poor province of Gansu, Tianshui raised a total of 9 billion yuan (US$1.3 billion) to fund a light rail system under the administration of a public-private partnership – a project that has since been plagued with delays and cash-flow problems, state news outlet Xinhua reported on Monday.

Tianshui’s tram is an example of “reckless” borrowing that had led to “wasteful” spending, Xinhua said, citing a report from the office of the Communist Party responsible for tackling “formalism”, a behaviour the top leadership considers prevalent among millions of party cadres and government officials.

Local officials in China are often castigated for wasteful spending on “white elephant” projects – high-profile construction ventures pursued for rapid economic growth and to curry political prestige. In recent years, China has emphasised quality development over fast growth as rising debts put pressure on many regions.