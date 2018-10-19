China’s economy grew at a slower quarterly pace than expected, expanding 6.5 per cent in the three months ended September, as the country’s trade war with the US exacted a toll on exporters and manufacturers.

The quarterly growth pace lagged the 6.6 per cent expected in a Bloomberg poll of economists, and was slower than the 6.7 per cent clip in the second quarter, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics in Beijing.

The latest quarterly data shows the world’s second-largest economy is feeling the impact of its trade war with the biggest global market of its products. The Chinese economy had been able to keep growing within a range of between 6.7 per cent and 6.9 per cent every quarter for the last three years.

“The economy has grown within a reasonable range in the first three quarters of the year,” the statistics bureau said in a press statement. “The structure and the productivity of the economy have continued to improve.”

Third-quarter expansion of fixed-asset investment, a traditional engine of growth, fell to 5.4 per cent in the January-September period, up slightly from 5.3 per cent in the January-August period, data showed.

Factory output grew 6.4 per cent in September from a year earlier, up from 6.1 per cent in August, while retail sales rose 9.3 per cent year on year last month, up from 9 per cent in the previous month, and accelerating for the second month in a row.

In the first three quarters of the year, GDP growth stood at 6.7 per cent, ensuring Beijing will achieve growth target of “around 6.5 per cent” for this year. However, growth could well decelerate further as the effect of US tariffs on Chinese exports take full effect, let alone if the US adds new sanctions, as US President Donald Trump has threatened.

The median forecast of economists polled by both Bloomberg and Reuters called for a 0.1 per cent drop in the GDP growth rate to 6.6 per cent in the July to September period – the lowest reading since the last quarter of 2008 when China’s growth tanked in the aftermath of a global financial crisis.

On Monday, China said its total exports grew faster than expected in September– 14.5 per cent year on year in dollar terms, up from 9.8 per cent in August – as many US companies front-loaded their orders for the rest of the year to minimise additional tariff costs.

As a result, China’s trade surplus with the United States rose to a record US$34.1 billion in September.