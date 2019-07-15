Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June. Photo: Xinhua
Economic Indicators

Donald Trump goads China over record low GDP growth rate as US trade war tariffs hit slowing Chinese economy

  • Gross domestic product growth slowed to 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019 with tariffs of 25 per cent on US$250 billion of Chinese imports remaining in place
  • The US president agreed to pause imposing 25 per cent levies on an additional US$300 billion of Chinese imports after meeting Xi Jinping at the G20 summit
Topic |   US-China trade war
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 9:30pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:30pm, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, at the end of June. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Investment in property development grew by 10.9 per cent in the first half of the year, down from 15.8 per cent in the year to May. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China economy reports lowest GDP growth on record for second quarter as US trade war bites

  • China’s economy grew by 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of 2019, the lowest figure since records began in March 1992, but other data for June better than expected
  • While this falls within Beijing’s GDP target for the year of between 6 to 6.5 per cent, it also shows the pressure the economy is under with the US trade war ongoing
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Published: 10:00am, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:25pm, 15 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Investment in property development grew by 10.9 per cent in the first half of the year, down from 15.8 per cent in the year to May. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.