Foreign direct investment (FDI) – a measure of cross-border private sector investments – is forecast to decrease by a further 5 per cent to 10 per cent in 2021 and only start a recovery in 2022, UNCTAD said in its World Investment Report 2020. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  Economic Indicators

Coronavirus economic impact set to push global FDI down 40 per cent in 2020, UN reports says

  • Foreign direct investment (FDI) will shrivel from its 2019 value of US$1.54 trillion to below US$1 trillion for the first time since 2005, said the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
  • The report found that global FDI flows rose by a modest three per cent in 2019, following sizable declines in 2017 and 2018
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:05pm, 16 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Foreign direct investment (FDI) – a measure of cross-border private sector investments – is forecast to decrease by a further 5 per cent to 10 per cent in 2021 and only start a recovery in 2022, UNCTAD said in its World Investment Report 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE