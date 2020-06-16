Foreign direct investment (FDI) – a measure of cross-border private sector investments – is forecast to decrease by a further 5 per cent to 10 per cent in 2021 and only start a recovery in 2022, UNCTAD said in its World Investment Report 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus economic impact set to push global FDI down 40 per cent in 2020, UN reports says
- Foreign direct investment (FDI) will shrivel from its 2019 value of US$1.54 trillion to below US$1 trillion for the first time since 2005, said the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)
- The report found that global FDI flows rose by a modest three per cent in 2019, following sizable declines in 2017 and 2018
