A man shaves a costumer by message boards advertising jobs, apartments to rent and business services in Guangdong province. Photo: EPA-EFE
China job market improves marginally in June, dashing hopes of V-shaped rebound even as economy returns to growth
- China’s official surveyed jobless rate fell to 5.7 per cent at the end of June from a peak of 6.2 per cent in February, amid a broad-based economic recovery
- But newly added jobs in the first half of the year were down about a quarter compared to a year ago, official data showed
Topic | China economy
