A 2020 study found that the millennial segment of high net worth individuals in the United States, Britain and Hong Kong had the largest share of big spenders, with 14 per cent having spent over US$1 million on collectibles. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
China’s millennials, Gen Z turn to Louis Vuitton handbags, art toys and Japanese whisky as collector’s items
- The tastes of wealthy Millennials and Generation Z members differ considerably from older generations, with a focus on items that reflect their modern culture
- Chinese auction houses are changing their auction catalogues, adding art toys and whisky and dropping items like rare tea preferred by older generations
Topic | China economy
A 2020 study found that the millennial segment of high net worth individuals in the United States, Britain and Hong Kong had the largest share of big spenders, with 14 per cent having spent over US$1 million on collectibles. Photo: Xiaomei Chen