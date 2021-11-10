China’s producer price index (PPI) rose by 13.5 per cent in October from a year earlier from the previous record high of 10.7 per cent in September. Photo: Bloomberg
breaking | China consumer inflation up slightly amid food supply concerns as factory-gate prices hit new record high
- China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.5 per cent in October from a year earlier, up from 0.7 per cent in September
- China’s producer price index (PPI) rose by 13.5 per cent in October from a year earlier from the previous record high of 10.7 per cent in September
Topic | China inflation
