New infrastructure projects include new energy, 5G, ultra-high voltage power transmission, artificial intelligence, industrial internet, data centers and educational and medical care facilities. Photo: Xinhua
EVs, 5G set to spearhead China’s ‘moderately excessive’ infrastructure push amid economic slowdown concerns
- China is likely to place an emphasis on new infrastructure – such as new energy, charging stations for electric cars, data centers, 5G
- Economists are worried about China’s economic slowdown with fourth quarter growth likely to fall below 4 per cent from 4.9 per cent in the third quarter
Topic | China's economic recovery
