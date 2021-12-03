Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 52.1 from 53.8 in October. Photo: Reuters
China’s services sector activity expands at slower pace amid rising inflation pressures, Covid-19 outbreaks

  • Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 52.1 from 53.8 in October
  • On Sunday, China’s official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 52.3 from 52.4 in October

Updated: 10:05am, 3 Dec, 2021

Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 52.1 from 53.8 in October. Photo: Reuters
