Caixin/Markit services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 52.1 from 53.8 in October. Photo: Reuters
China’s services sector activity expands at slower pace amid rising inflation pressures, Covid-19 outbreaks
- On Sunday, China’s official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 52.3 from 52.4 in October
