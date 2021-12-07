China’s annual central economic work conference is expected to take place in Beijing this week. Photo: AFP
Ahead of China’s key economic meeting, ‘risk of potential instability’ looms large in decision-making

  • China’s Politburo highlights the central government’s concerns over weak investment and sluggish demand in the lead-up to its annual central economic work conference
  • If a slowdown in economic growth is worse than expected next year, analysts say authorities may expand monetary and fiscal policies and return to their old playbook of infrastructure spending

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 7 Dec, 2021

