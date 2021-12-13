From January-October, China invested US$16.17 billion in 57 belt and road countries, including Kazakhstan, shown here. Photo: Reuters
China plays down Lithuania rift as Belt and Road Initiative investments rise in Central, Eastern Europe
- NDRC official says stabilising foreign investment and trade will remain an economic priority for China in 2022, and it will seek to build more infrastructure – on par with US and European standards – in belt and road countries
- Statement followed last week’s central economic work conference in Beijing, and as diplomatic ties with Lithuania have soured in recent weeks
