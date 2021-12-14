It’s unclear how many South Korean students have returned to China, but those who have made the leap back to Chinese campuses during the pandemic may not return home for years. Illustration: Perry Tse
It’s unclear how many South Korean students have returned to China, but those who have made the leap back to Chinese campuses during the pandemic may not return home for years. Illustration: Perry Tse
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s South Korean students gradually return to campus as most international students stay away amid Covid-19 pandemic

  • ‘Missing out on the college experience’ and other reasons were cited for wanting to return to school in China, but not everyone is willing or able to come back
  • Some Chinese universities have asked international students to delay returning as a precaution while coping with return of domestic students from across country

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Erika Na
Erika Na

Updated: 5:51am, 14 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
It’s unclear how many South Korean students have returned to China, but those who have made the leap back to Chinese campuses during the pandemic may not return home for years. Illustration: Perry Tse
It’s unclear how many South Korean students have returned to China, but those who have made the leap back to Chinese campuses during the pandemic may not return home for years. Illustration: Perry Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE