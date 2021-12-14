Authorities need to boost domestic demand, including consumption and investment, to counter the property slump and any slowdown in exports, Zhang Bin and Zhu He, research fellows at China Finance 40 Forum, wrote in an article on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
China urged to cut interest rates, boost infrastructure spending to hit 5 per cent GDP growth next year
- Policymakers should use interest rate policy tools earlier rather than later and alleviate the private sector’s debt burdens with lower rates
- The advise came from Zhang Bin and Zhu He, research fellows at influential China Finance 40 Forum think tank
Topic | China GDP
