Industrial production, a gauge of activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, grew by 3.8 per cent in November from a year earlier after a gain of 3.5 per cent in October. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  Economic Indicators

developing | China’s retail sales growth slows in latest blow to economic recovery

  • Retail sales and industrial production grew by 3.9 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively, in November from a year earlier
  • Fixed-asset investment grew by 5.2 per cent in the January-November period, while the surveyed jobless rate rose to 5 per cent last month

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Orange WangAndrew Mullen
Orange Wang and Andrew Mullen

Updated: 10:29am, 15 Dec, 2021

