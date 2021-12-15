Industrial production, a gauge of activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, grew by 3.8 per cent in November from a year earlier after a gain of 3.5 per cent in October. Photo: AP
China’s retail sales slowdown highlights fear of ‘threefold pressure’
- Retail sales and industrial production grew by 3.9 per cent and 3.8 per cent, respectively, in November from a year earlier
- Fixed-asset investment grew by 5.2 per cent in the January-November period, while the surveyed jobless rate rose to 5 per cent last month
Topic | China's economic recovery
