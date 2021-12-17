China revised its 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 2.2 per cent year on year, down from 2.3 per cent previously, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday. Photo: Bloomberg
China GDP: 2020 economic growth rate revised down to 2.2 per cent
- China revised down its 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate to 2.2 per cent year on year, from 2.3 per cent previously
- Last year’s GDP was also cut by 241.9 billion yuan (US$37.98 billion) from the initial figure published in January to 101.36 trillion yuan (US$15.91 trillion)
Topic | China GDP
