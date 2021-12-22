Economists are stressing the importance of keeping market expectations stable in China amid uncertainties and macroeconomic headwinds. Photo: Getty Images
China’s economic downturn ramps up urgency for Beijing to keep market expectations in check
- China’s GDP growth seen weakening to 2.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, Nomura economist forecasts, while Beijing is urged to be cautious in introducing policies that have a contractionary effect
- ‘Threefold pressure’ on economy includes weak market expectations, diminishing consumer demand and supply-side shocks
Topic | China's economic recovery
