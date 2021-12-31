China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 52.7 in December from 52.3 in November. Photo: Bloomberg
breaking | China manufacturing activity continues to expand, beating exceptions in December
- The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.3 in December, up from 50.1 in November
- The official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 52.7 from 52.3 in October
Topic | China's economic recovery
China’s official non-manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, rose to 52.7 in December from 52.3 in November. Photo: Bloomberg