China’s exports grew by 29.9 per cent in 2021 compared to the previous year, while imports last year grew by 30.1 per cent over the same period, customs data released on Friday showed. Photo: Bloomberg
China trade: strong performance in 2021, but signs of economic slowdown visible in December
- China’s exports grew by 29.9 per cent in 2021 compared to the previous year, while imports last year grew by 30.1 per cent over the same period
- In December, exports grew by 20.9 from a year earlier, while imports rose by 19.5 per cent
Topic | China trade
China’s exports grew by 29.9 per cent in 2021 compared to the previous year, while imports last year grew by 30.1 per cent over the same period, customs data released on Friday showed. Photo: Bloomberg