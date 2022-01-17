China’s economy grew by 8.1 per cent in 2021, according to new figures released on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
breaking | China GDP: economy beats 2021 growth target but slowdown underlined in fourth quarter
- China’s economy grew by 8.1 per cent in 2021 against an economic growth target of ‘above 6 per cent’ for 2021
- China also released industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment data for 2021 on Monday
