China’s overall population increased by 480,000 in 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics confirmed. Photo: Getty Images
China population increases to 1.4126 billion in 2021, births plunge again as crisis deepens

  • Mainland China’s overall population increased to 1.4126 billion last year, slightly up from 1.412 billion in 2020
  • Chinese mothers gave birth to 10.62 million babies last year, down from 12 million in 2019

Orange Wang
Updated: 10:05am, 17 Jan, 2022

