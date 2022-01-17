China’s overall population increased by 480,000 in 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics confirmed. Photo: Getty Images
China population increases to 1.4126 billion in 2021, births plunge again as crisis deepens
- Mainland China’s overall population increased to 1.4126 billion last year, slightly up from 1.412 billion in 2020
- Chinese mothers gave birth to 10.62 million babies last year, down from 12 million in 2019
