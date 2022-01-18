A growing number of Chinese families are re-evaluating their emigration and foreign-study options in the wake of China’s crackdown on education. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China’s education crackdown forces ‘anxious’ parents to rethink immigration, foreign-study options for kids

  • Parents in China are increasingly torn between the risks of moving overseas and ensuring a Western-equivalent education for their children
  • Companies that help people emigrate say business is booming, especially among China’s middle class

He HuifengJane Cai
Updated: 6:00am, 18 Jan, 2022

