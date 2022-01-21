China’s working aged population aged between 16 and 59 last year stood at 882.22 million, representing 62.5 per cent of the population. Photo: Xinhua
China population: demographic window of opportunity ‘will shut soon’ as births drop, ageing crisis deepens
- Mothers in China gave birth to just 10.62 million babies last year, an 11.5 per cent drop from 2020, which contributed to an overall population increase of just 480,000
- Last year, China had 267.36 million aged over 60 representing 18.9 per cent of the population, up from 264.02 million a year earlier
Topic | China's population
China’s working aged population aged between 16 and 59 last year stood at 882.22 million, representing 62.5 per cent of the population. Photo: Xinhua