Bengbu city had set a gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of 8.5 per cent last year compared to the national goal of “around 6 per cent.” Photo: Reuters
China GDP: city in eastern Anhui province facing ‘win or die’ situation after economy failed to grow in 2021
- Bengbu city had set a gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of 8.5 per cent last year compared to the national goal of ‘around 6 per cent’
- But while China posted a full-year growth rate of 8.1 per cent, Bengbu’s economy did not grow last year as all its major indicators missed their targets by a large margin
