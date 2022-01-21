Bengbu city had set a gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of 8.5 per cent last year compared to the national goal of “around 6 per cent.” Photo: Reuters
Bengbu city had set a gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of 8.5 per cent last year compared to the national goal of “around 6 per cent.” Photo: Reuters
China GDP: city in eastern Anhui province facing ‘win or die’ situation after economy failed to grow in 2021

  • Bengbu city had set a gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of 8.5 per cent last year compared to the national goal of ‘around 6 per cent’
  • But while China posted a full-year growth rate of 8.1 per cent, Bengbu’s economy did not grow last year as all its major indicators missed their targets by a large margin

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 10:15pm, 21 Jan, 2022

