Profits rose by 4.2 per cent year-on-year in December, the slowest rate since April 2020, to 734.2 billion yuan (US$116 billion), compared with a 9 per cent gain in November. Photo: Xinhua
China’s industrial firms see profits grow at slowest pace since April 2020
- Profits rose by 4.2 per cent year-on-year in December, the slowest rate since April 2020, to 734.2 billion yuan (US$116 billion), compared with a 9 per cent gain in November
- For 2021, industrial firms’ profits rose by a whopping 34.3 per cent year-on-year to 8.7 trillion yuan (US$1.38 trillion)
Topic | China's economic recovery
