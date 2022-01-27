Profits rose by 4.2 per cent year-on-year in December, the slowest rate since April 2020, to 734.2 billion yuan (US$116 billion), compared with a 9 per cent gain in November. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s industrial firms see profits grow at slowest pace since April 2020

  • Profits rose by 4.2 per cent year-on-year in December, the slowest rate since April 2020, to 734.2 billion yuan (US$116 billion), compared with a 9 per cent gain in November
  • For 2021, industrial firms’ profits rose by a whopping 34.3 per cent year-on-year to 8.7 trillion yuan (US$1.38 trillion)

Topic |   China's economic recovery
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:49am, 27 Jan, 2022

