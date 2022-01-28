Under a new plan, Shenzhen will develop various types of general aviation services, including short-distance travel options. Photo: AFP
China to relax aviation rules in Shenzhen, opening the skies to more low-altitude and cross-border flights in Greater Bay Area
- China will also enhance the management of low-altitude flights in Hong Kong and Macau
- China’s airspace is largely controlled by the military, even as commercial aviation has been expanding rapidly, and this can result in chronic delays for domestic flights
Topic | Aviation
Under a new plan, Shenzhen will develop various types of general aviation services, including short-distance travel options. Photo: AFP