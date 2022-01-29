Experts say Shenzhen (pictured) has a lot of growing and developing to do as it strives to be a world-class city, and Hong Kong may serve as a template. Photo: Martin Chan
Experts say Shenzhen (pictured) has a lot of growing and developing to do as it strives to be a world-class city, and Hong Kong may serve as a template. Photo: Martin Chan
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s big Shenzhen plans aim to transform the Greater Bay Area, and Hong Kong’s role is critical

  • Shenzhen has been the nation’s shining beacon of reform and opening-up for decades, and new guidelines released this week show it will continue to be for years
  • Deeper institutional reform is greenlit for the southern metropolis just ahead of next month’s three-year anniversary of the Greater Bay Area strategy

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Orange WangKandy WongHe Huifeng
Orange Wang Kandy Wong in Hong Kongand He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 12:15pm, 29 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Experts say Shenzhen (pictured) has a lot of growing and developing to do as it strives to be a world-class city, and Hong Kong may serve as a template. Photo: Martin Chan
Experts say Shenzhen (pictured) has a lot of growing and developing to do as it strives to be a world-class city, and Hong Kong may serve as a template. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE