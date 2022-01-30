China’s official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, also fell to 51.1 in January from 52.7 in December. Photo: Xinhua
China’s official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, also fell to 51.1 in January from 52.7 in December. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  Economic Indicators

China’s manufacturing activity stalled in January as economic headwinds mount

  • China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.1 in January, down from 50.3 in December
  • The official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 51.1 from 52.7 in December

Topic |   China manufacturing
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 10:18am, 30 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, also fell to 51.1 in January from 52.7 in December. Photo: Xinhua
China’s official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, also fell to 51.1 in January from 52.7 in December. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE