China’s official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, also fell to 51.1 in January from 52.7 in December. Photo: Xinhua
China’s manufacturing activity stalled in January as economic headwinds mount
- China’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 50.1 in January, down from 50.3 in December
- The official non-manufacturing PMI, which measures business sentiment in the services and construction sectors, fell to 51.1 from 52.7 in December
