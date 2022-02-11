Last month, banks extended a record monthly high of 3.98 trillion yuan (US$626 billion), a year-on-year increase of 11.5 per cent, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Thursday, and up from 1.13 trillion yuan in December. Photo: Reuters
China seeks economic, political stability with the ‘vigour of an uncaged tiger’ as loans soar
- Chinese banks extended a record monthly high of 3.98 trillion yuan (US$626 billion) in new loans in January, representing a year-on-year increase of 11.5 per cent
- It cut two major policy rates last month to reflect mounting pressure for pro-growth measures after the economic growth rate slowed to 4 per cent in the fourth quarter
