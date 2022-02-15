China’s central bank has flagged the tightening by the US Federal Reserve as a source of risk, warning that “the risks of global cross-border capital flows and financial market adjustments have risen”. Photo: Bloomberg
China hot money inflows maintain pace, but risks ahead as US edges towards rate increase
- Foreign holdings of interbank bonds reached 4.07 trillion yuan (US$640 billion) at the end of January
- But a test is looming as the US Federal Reserve is poised to respond to record inflation with more aggressive rate increases, while China is easing its monetary stance
