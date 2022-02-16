China’s producer price index (PPI) rose by 9.1 per cent in January, down from a rise of 10.3 per cent in December. Photo: Xinhua
China inflation: consumer, factory-gate price growth slowed in January

  • China’s official consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.9 per cent in January from a year earlier, down from 1.5 per cent in December
  • China’s producer price index (PPI) rose by 9.1 per cent in January, down from a rise of 10.3 per cent in December, and to the lowest level since July

Andrew MullenFrank Tang
Andrew Mullen and Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 10:24am, 16 Feb, 2022

