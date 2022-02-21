Official data showed China’s birth rate dropped to a record low in 2021, extending a downward trend that led the national government last year to begin allowing couples to have up to three children. Photo: Getty Images
China population: Beijing adds fertility services to insurance coverage to aid slowing birth rate
- A total of 16 medical services using assisted reproductive technologies will be covered by the city’s state insurance from March 26
- Official data showed China’s birth rate dropped to a record low in 2021, extending a downward trend
Topic | China's population
Official data showed China’s birth rate dropped to a record low in 2021, extending a downward trend that led the national government last year to begin allowing couples to have up to three children. Photo: Getty Images