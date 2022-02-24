In Hong Kong, some 400,000 foreign domestic helpers are paid a minimum salary of HK$4,630 (US$593.4) per month. Photo: Felix Wong
China population: 3 million foreign nannies could boost births by 200,000, save families US$30 billion
- Report by YuWa Population Research encourages China to allow foreign nannies as they could reduce costs for a family by 60 per cent
- Chinese mothers gave birth to 10.62 million babies last year, an 11.5 per cent drop from 12 million in 2020
Topic | China's population
In Hong Kong, some 400,000 foreign domestic helpers are paid a minimum salary of HK$4,630 (US$593.4) per month. Photo: Felix Wong