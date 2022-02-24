While major stock markets tumbled, and currencies from the euro to the Korean won declined, the yuan is still hovering near a four-year high after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an operation to demilitarise Ukraine. Photo: AP
China’s yuan ‘trading like a safe haven currency’ as Ukraine crisis roils markets
- The yuan is still hovering near a four-year high after Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered an operation to demilitarise Ukraine.
- The yuan dropped on news of the attack, but its decline against the US dollar has been more muted than peers.
